Truck left dangling over bank after driver leaps to safety before crash

An operation to remove the truck using a crane is likely to take all day.

A truck has become stuck in spectacular fashion after crashing backwards down a bank in the Wellington suburb of Ngaio.

Awarua St resident Patricia, who declined to give her last name, said she heard the truck being assisted with manoeuvring by other people for about five minutes.

“I heard shouting and ‘stop stop stop’, and then an almighty crash,” she said.

Patricia and another Awarua St resident said the driver jumped from the truck while it was moving before it crashed through the fence.

Monique Ford/Stuff The truck went through the fence and down a bank on Awarua St, in the Wellington suburb of Ngaio on Tuesday morning.

The truck had come to rest down an embankment and in a creek below the intersection with the engine still running.

Wellington City Council area engineer Richard Davidson said a crane would be required to remove the NZ Van Lines truck, which had gone down a bank about 2 metres.

The operation should be completed by about 5pm, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The moving truck belongs by NZ Van Lines.

The fence had been secured and the council was working with electricity and other utilities companies to shut off power and gas for the operation, Davidson said.

Davidson said it appeared the driver had attempted to go up Fox St and got caught on the corner.

There were no reports of injuries relating to the incident.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A rescue operation to remove the truck using a crane is likely to be complete by 5pm.

Resident Ellis Li said the truck appeared to have been trying to turn in the intersection.

“It’s a tiny street. I didn’t think the truck would get up Fox St because it’s pretty steep and tight around that corner,” Li said.

In a statement, police said they were called to the incident on the intersection of Fox and Awarua streets about 9.10am.

Ellis Li A truck became stranded in spectacular fashion in the Wellington suburb of Ngaio on Tuesday morning.

Police were on the scene and traffic was being diverted while they worked to see if the truck could be towed out, it said.

