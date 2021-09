Police were notified of the four car crash on SH1, 1km north of the Aotea off-ramp shortly before 6.30am.

Emergency services are attending a four-car crash on the southbound lane of State Highway 1, north of Wellington, about 1km north of the Aotea off-ramp.

There were no reports of injuries in the crash, which occurred about 6.30am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the crash had been cleared by 7.30am. Motorists were asked to take extra care as congestion eased in the area.