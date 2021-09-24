State Highway 1 north of Wellington reopens after delays

Significant delays expected southbound SH1, Paekākāriki to Raumati this morning.

State Highway 1 has been reopened to southbound traffic after incomplete overnight roadworks led to significant congestion between Raumati (MacKays Crossing) and Paekākāriki.

The highway was reopened shortly before 8am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised a 30kmh speed limit remaines in place and motorists should still expect congestion in the area.

A stop/go was put in place after overnight roadworks were not completed in time for peak traffic on Friday morning.