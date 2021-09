Police were called to the scene of an alleged kidnapping in Churton Park, Wellington.

Police following up a report of an alleged abduction in the Wellington suburb of Churton Park say there is “no information to suggest the incident occurred as described”, after speaking with the complainant.

Police responded to a report that a person had been abducted and later released at Burbank Cres about 6.10am on Friday.

There were no reports of injuries relating to the incident.