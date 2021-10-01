Suspicious fire at China research centre in Wellington

Police are investigating a suspicious fire and graffiti at the NZ Contemporary China Research Centre and Confucius Institute in Kelburn Parade.

A fire involving the ground floor and second storey of a commercial building in Kelburn, Wellington, is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the Contemporary China Research Centre on Kelburn Parade shortly after 3am on Friday.

The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Three engines and a tower truck worked to contain the fire and left the scene around 5.35am.

A police spokesperson said a scene guard was in place at the premises and investigators were due on the scene to “understand the circumstances” of the incident.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The centre shares a location with the Confucius Institute, which is jointly-funded by Victoria University and the Chinese Government.

The blaze comes just days after the building was graffitied with anti Chinese Communist Party (CCP) phrases.

Those familiar with the issues say if the arson was politically motivated, it was more likely targeted at the CCP-funded Confucius Institute, as opposed to the research centre housed in the same building.

In recent weeks, similar graffiti has shown up around campus, and the wider Kelburn area.

The spray-painted phrases include, "made in Wuhan", "Uyghur lives matter" and "the jig is up".

The Chinese word tianming 天命, has also appeared on campus. This refers to the "mandate of heaven", which is a cultural concept indicating the downfall of a dynasty – in this case, the CCP.

The Contemporary China Research Centre is funded by Victoria University of Wellington. It describes itself as the only nationwide institute charged with promoting research on China.

New Zealand's other seven universities are also members of the centre.

Kristina Keogh, of Victoria University, said the incident was a police matter and the university had “no further information to provide at this time.”

