Suspicious fire in Wellington suburb

A fire involving the ground floor and second storey of a commercial building in Kelburn, Wellington, is being treated a suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the address on Kelburn Parade shortly after 3am on Friday.

The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Three engines and a tower truck worked to contain the fire and left the scene around 5.35am.

A police spokesperson said a scene guard was in place at the premises and investigators were due on the scene to “understand the circumstances” of the incident.

