Two car collision on SH1, Wellington urban motorway

Police are attending a two car collision on SH1, just after the Clifton Terrace on ramp, Wellington (File photo).

Police are attending a two-car collision on State Highway 1, just out of Wellington city this morning.

One person received minor injuries in the crash which happened on the northbound lane between the Clifton Terrace on ramp and the Tinakori Rd off ramp about 9.06am.

Police said contractors were heading to the scene to clear the vehicles from the lane.

The right hand northbound lane was blocked and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays along the route.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz