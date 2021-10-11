Police appeal for information after suspicious fire at Victoria University

The centre shares a location with the Confucius Institute, which is jointly funded by Victoria University and the Chinese government.

Police are appealing to the public for information relating to a suspicious fire at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington in the building that houses the Confucius Institute, which promotes Chinese language learning and cultural exchanges.

The fire was reported at 18 Kelburn Parade about 3am on October 1, on the National Day of the People's Republic of China, and came just days after the building had had anti Chinese Communist Party (CCP) phrases painted on it.

The Confucius Institute is jointly-funded by Victoria University and the Chinese Government through the Ministry of Education’s Hanban agency.

The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Orr of the Wellington Crime Squad said that around the time of the fire, a vehicle was seen stopped nearby, and a motorbike was also seen and heard leaving the area.

This came after graffiti around campus, and the wider Kelburn area, with spray-painted phrases including “Made in Wuhan,” “Uyghur lives matter” and “the jig is up”.

The Chinese characters “tianming” also appeared on campus, referring to the “mandate of heaven”, the idea that a ruler must act properly to keep the approval of the gods. According to Chinese mythology, natural disasters, famines and plagues were signs that the emperor was losing the “mandate of heaven”.

In this case, it’s being interpreted as referring to the Chinese Communist Party’s mandate.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police investigating are appealing to the public for information after a suspicious fire and graffiti at the NZ Contemporary China Research Centre and Confucius Institute, Kelburn Parade.

Those familiar with the issues say if the arson was politically motivated, it was more likely targeted at Confucius Institute, as opposed to the research centre housed in the same building.

Orr said anyone who might have seen any pedestrians in the area shortly before 3am on October 1 or who might have any information regarding the fire or the graffiti damage should call police on their 105 non-emergency number.

The Contemporary China Research Centre is housed at Victoria University of Wellington but New Zealand's other seven universities are also members of the centre. It describes itself as the only nationwide institute charged with promoting research on China.