Falling glass from high-rise closes Wellington CBD street Lambton Quay

A witness says the pane fell from near the 17th storey of the HSBC building and shattered on the footpath of Lambton Quay on Wednesday morning.

The Wellington City Council is looking into what caused a window of a high-rise downtown building to shatter, resulting in a pane of glass falling to the street below.

Police closed Lambton Quay to all traffic, including buses, between Panama and Hunter streets after being called to the incident at the HSBC building at 6.09am on Wednesday.

The road has since been reopened.

KEVIN STENT An awning above the footpath was shattered by the falling pane this morning

A witness said it appeared the pane fell from near the 17th storey of the building and shattered a glass awning below.

There were no reports of injuries relating to the incident.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said building compliance staff were working with the building’s owners to find what caused the window to break.

Supplied The 25-level HSBC Tower was sold to Credit Suisse Asset Management Ltd for $102.5 million in 2018.

“Sometimes there’s technical problems with glass, and it happens from time to time with modern buildings. Our priority is to make the building safe,” MacLean said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stephen Heath of the Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao, said two bus stops had been temporarily closed near the ANZ and Cable Car Lane on Lambton Quay.

KEVIN STENT Fire and Emergency NZ cleans up the mess.

The building houses offices for New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, law firm Simpson and Grierson​ and HSBC.

Dan Scott, of property management firm CBRE, said staff were investigating the incident and not able to comment.