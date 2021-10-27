Falling glass from high-rise closes Wellington CBD street Lambton Quay
The Wellington City Council is looking into what caused a window of a high-rise downtown building to shatter, resulting in a pane of glass falling to the street below.
Police closed Lambton Quay to all traffic, including buses, between Panama and Hunter streets after being called to the incident at the HSBC building at 6.09am on Wednesday.
The road has since been reopened.
A witness said it appeared the pane fell from near the 17th storey of the building and shattered a glass awning below.
There were no reports of injuries relating to the incident.
Council spokesman Richard MacLean said building compliance staff were working with the building’s owners to find what caused the window to break.
“Sometimes there’s technical problems with glass, and it happens from time to time with modern buildings. Our priority is to make the building safe,” MacLean said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Stephen Heath of the Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao, said two bus stops had been temporarily closed near the ANZ and Cable Car Lane on Lambton Quay.
The building houses offices for New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, law firm Simpson and Grierson and HSBC.
Dan Scott, of property management firm CBRE, said staff were investigating the incident and not able to comment.
