Police and ambulance services swarm on Wellington suburb

Emergency services are attending an incident near the Nuku St flats in Strathmore.

Police said they were called to a “disorder event” involving possible injuries about 8.20am.

Jo Lucre, of Wellington Free Ambulance, confirmed they were attending an incident at a residential address in Nuku St, but was unable to provide further details.

In May this year a man was attacked with an axe in the street. Local residents said the area was becoming known for incidents of violence and drug use.

