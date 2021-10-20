Police and ambulance services swarm on Wellington suburb
Emergency services are attending an incident near the Nuku St flats in Strathmore.
Police said they were called to a “disorder event” involving possible injuries about 8.20am.
Jo Lucre, of Wellington Free Ambulance, confirmed they were attending an incident at a residential address in Nuku St, but was unable to provide further details.
In May this year a man was attacked with an axe in the street. Local residents said the area was becoming known for incidents of violence and drug use.
