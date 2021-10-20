Suspected stabbing after confrontation at Wellington flats

Police said they were called to a “disorder event” involving possible injuries at Nuku St flats about 8.20am.

A block of flats in the Wellington suburb of Strathmore has been locked down by armed police after a man was stabbed this morning.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said a disagreement between occupants of the flats over broken glass had escalated into the person being stabbed.

Monique Ford/Stuff Local residents have said the area is becoming known for incidents of violence and drug use.

“He was going in and out of consciousness and he’s got a pretty bad stab wound on his left shoulder,” the witness said.

Other residents were involved in the confrontation, which also involved a baseball bat being brandished, the witness said.

A person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition and up to eight police cars and armed staff were at the scene as of 9.25am. Police said they were making inquiries.

Jo Lucre, of Wellington Free Ambulance, confirmed they attended an incident at a residential address in Nuku St.

In May this year a man was attacked with an axe in the street. Local residents said the area was becoming known for incidents of violence and drug use.

At the time resident Lisa Morunga said police attended incidents in the area ‘’every other day’’ and she regularly found syringes and smashed glassed in and around the flats.