Cook Strait ferry returns to service after 'abnormal vibrations'

The InterIslander ferry Aratere berthed at Aotea Quay on Monday.

Interislander ferry Aratere has resumed sailing after being sidelined with a mechanical fault just weeks after returning from dry dock.

KiwiRail executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the Aratere sailed from Wellington early on Tuesday morning after being docked for repairs October 30.

Rushbrook said the fault, which was causing abnormal vibrations, was identified during an inspection before the ship left Picton on October 30.

The ship travelled back to Wellington as a freight only sailing on reduced power on Saturday and repairs began as soon as possible on the ship's arrival, he said.

On Monday Rushbrook confirmed some sailings had been cancelled.

“All affected freight customers and passengers have been notified, and we apologise for any inconvenience to them,” Rushbrook said.

The Aratere departed Wellington for dry dock work in Sydney on September 18 and was scheduled to resume service on October 2.

At the time ferry Kaiarahi was sidelined with a gearbox issue with no indication as to when its service would resume

Saturday’s mechanical fault saw the Interislander services reduced to one ferry, Kaitaki, for the second time in as many months.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Aratere has been sidelined with a mechanical fault.

In September Rushbrook said while Kaitaki was the only Interislander ferry sailing, freight would be prioritised.

KiwiRail had a load-sharing arrangement with Bluebridge’s Strait Shipping to manage Cook Strait capacity and to minimise customer delays and disruptions when either company experienced disruptions, he said.

In November 2013 Aratere lost a propeller in Cook Strait during an overnight journey.

Numerous problems had affected the ship since a 53.8 million refit and lengthening in Singapore in 2011. They included a bollard which catapulted into its side, a rat infestation, engine problems, and broken toilets.