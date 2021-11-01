Ferry sidelined weeks after returning from dry dock

The InterIslander ferry Aratere berthed at Aotea Quay on Monday.

Interislander ferry Aratere has been sidelined with a mechanical fault just weeks after returning from dry dock.

Kiwirail Executive General Manager Walter Rushbrook confirmed some sailings had been cancelled but would not comment on the nature of the fault or how long repairs were likely to take.

Website Marinetraffic.com showed the ferry departing the Wellington terminal at 7.18pm on Sunday evening, looping around Matiu/Somes Island and following an erratic course to arrive back in port nearly three hours later.

On Monday morning bookings on the Interislander website had been suspended until November 8.

The Aratere departed Wellington for dry dock work in Sydney on September 18 and was scheduled to resume service on October 2.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Aratere has been sidelined with a mechanical fault.

At the time ferry Kaiarahi was sidelined with a gearbox issue with no indication as to when its service would resume

The fault sees the Interislander services reduced to one ferry, Kaitaki, for the second time in as many months.

In September Rushbrook said while Kaitaki was the only Interislander ferry sailing, freight would be prioritised.

Supplied The Aratere follows an erratic course back to port after suffering a mechanical failure on Sunday evening.

KiwiRail had a load-sharing arrangement with Bluebridge’s Strait Shipping to manage Cook Strait capacity and to minimise customer delays and disruptions when either company experienced disruptions, he said.

In November 2013 Aratere lost a propeller in Cook Strait during an overnight journey.

Numerous problems had affected the ship since a 53.8 million refit and lengthening in Singapore in 2011. They included a bollard which catapulted into its side, a rat infestation, engine problems, and broken toilets.