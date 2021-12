A man has died following a water incident in Wainuiomata.

A man has died while diving in Wainuiomata.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved a diver in the ocean off Coast Rd, just west of the river mouth.

Stuff understands two ambulances and a fire truck could be seen heading to the site about midday on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene about 12:15pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.