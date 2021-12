Police are attending a crash on State Highway 2 in Lower Hutt. (File photo)

A person is seriously injured in a crash that is blocking lanes on State Highway 2 near Kelson, Lower Hutt.

The crash is blocking lanes of SH2 in both directions near the intersection of Major Drive and Western Hutt Rd, and blocking access to Major Drive from the south.

Police said it appeared that a car had hit a traffic light in the incident, which happened shortly before 8am.

