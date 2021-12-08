Nine-month-old baby in serious condition after Lower Hutt crash

Police were called to a two car crash in Naenae shortly after 10am on Wednesday (File photo).

A nine-month-old baby is one of two people in serious condition following a two-car crash in Naenae, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday morning.

Police, Fire and Emergency and ambulance staff were called to the crash near the corner of Cambridge Tce and Fisk St at 10.10am.

Two people suffered serious injuries and another had moderate injuries. It’s understood one of those in serious condition is a nine-month-old baby.

All three were taken to Hutt Hospital in serious condition shortly after 10.45am, Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Jo Lucre​ said.

READ MORE:

* Truck overturns on Lower Hutt roundabout

* Man arrived at Hutt Hospital in critical condition after being shot, police appeal for information

* Investigation under way after person dies after falling from height at Moore Wilson's store, Lower Hutt



David Meikle​ of Fire and Emergency confirmed that two fire trucks had arrived on the scene by 10.14am and a person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit would examine the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

The road was reopened at 1.20pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz