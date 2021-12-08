Person in a critical condition after Lower Hutt crash

Police were called to a two car crash in Naenae shortly after 10am on Wednesday (file photo)

One person is in a critical condition and two others received moderate injuries after a two-car crash in Naenae, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday morning.

Police, Fire and Emergency and ambulance staff were called to the crash near the corner of Cambridge Tce and Fisk St at 10.10am.

In a statement police said that one person in a critical condition had been taken to Wellington Hospital and another person had been transported to Hutt Hospital.

David Meikle of Fire and Emergency confirmed that two fire trucks had arrived on the scene by 10.14am and a that a person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Jo Lucre from Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed that three ambulances and a shift manager attended.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit would examine the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

The road near the crash was closed and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

