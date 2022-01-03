Chlorine shortage forces Wellington pool to close on scorching day

Khandallah pool won't open be opening on one of Wellington's hottest days of the summer.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said Khandallah pool had run out of the cleaning chemical and the council was “scrambling” to get more on Monday afternoon.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wellington's Khandallah pool, in happier chlorinated times.

He confirmed the pool would not re-open until Tuesday. Temperatures in Wellington are forecast to reach 24 degrees Celsius on Monday and 26C on Tuesday.

A lot of the council's chlorine reserves were used up in the December floods and, despite attempts, the council was unable to get more before Christmas.

Then the last two days of hot weather meant the pool was getting a lot of usage, meaning more chlorine was needed, Maclean said.

Other pools, which had more-advanced systems, were not affected.