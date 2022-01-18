Sun and fish and chips every day of the week for Drax Project frontman

Frontman for Wellington band Drax Project Shaan Singh on the South Coasts at Red Rocks, one of his favourite spots in the city.

Shaan Singh​ is the lead vocalist and saxophone player for Kiwi pop sensation Drax Project. The band have gone from busking on Wellington streets to the huge success of their 2017 single Woke Up Late which achieved multi platinum sales in Australia and New Zealand. Their new single Crazy will be released on January 21 and was produced by Grammy nominated electronic duo Grey, the team behind the massive 2018 hit The Middle. They will headline the capital’s Homegrown festival on March 19.

What’s unique about summer in Wellington?

There are heaps of spots just out of Wellington that are really awesome and not very far like Red Rocks, Pencarrow Head and Lake Ferry, where it’s acceptable to eat fish and chips every day of the week.

What’s on your BBQ and do you have any foodie tips?

I don’t have a barbecue but I love Aunty Meena’s [Cuba St]. Avalon Fish and Chips have some of the best chips in Welly and Curry Heaven in Newtown is a classic.

What are you listening to?

Rema and Wizkid​ and I've been listening to Sur a lot recently and Paramore. Haley [Williams, Paramore vocalist] is like my favourite singer of all time. I don’t even think that’s my opinion, she’s just the best pop/rock singer of all time. I have lots of female favourite singers, I like super powerful singers like Haley, Ella Fitzgerald and Ariana Grande.

The show/gig I’m looking forward to is …

I’m really looking forward to playing Homegrown. Wellington’s summer just hits its peak awesomeness and we’re headlining, so that’s really great for us. Kings of Leon are coming to New Zealand as well. I reckon that’ll be a sick gig.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaan Singh performing with Drax Project at the Waitangi sports grounds as a part of the SIX60 Saturdays concert series in January last year.

What are you watching or reading this summer?

I definitely watch a lot of YouTube. Everything from UFC to Gordon Ramsey, I’m extremely random for the content I like.

Heading outside, where’s one of your favourite places to spend time …

I spend a lot of time in Kāpiti. I grew up there and I love the beach in Raumati South. It’s like a little microclimate. The other day when it was raining, and there were all these landslides in Wellington, I drove out to Kāpiti and it was a beautiful day, super hot, like a normal summer.

Kent Blechynden Drax Project, busking on Courtenay Place in 2013. From left, Shaan Singh, Matt Beachen and Sam Thomson.

What is your ideal night out in Wellington …

Probably going to the Embassy and watching a horror movie and eating way too much popcorn. My favourite is Goodnight Mommy. It's a German horror – thriller film, it’s just so good. I sat up after the first time watching it, just in shock. I need to watch it again.

What is one thing that would make Wellington better?

The easy answer is getting the Town Hall back. What’s going on there? I saw the Black Seeds there when I was 15. It was an awesome memory and no one’s having those memories right now.