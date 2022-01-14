Woman charged after bus stop fire in Wellington CBD

A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after a fire on Featherston St on Friday morning (file photo).

A 62-year-old woman will appear in Wellington District Court on Friday morning facing charges of wilfully setting fire to property and resisting police, after a fire in a bus shelter in the Wellington central business district.

Fire and Emergency and police were called to Featherston St shortly after 5.15am on Friday.

The contents of two shopping trolleys had been set on fire, and three appliances and a specialist aerial appliance attended, said Fire and Emergency shift manager Jill Webley.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident but a police spokesperson said the bus shelter between Bunny and Mulgrave St was extensively damaged.

