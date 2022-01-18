Climber 'dehydrated and in a lot of shock' after lengthy cliff rescue

A climber spent more than two hours clinging to the cliff face above Rocky Bay in Porirua. A witness said the man was “dehydrated and in a lot of shock”.

A climber stuck on a cliff face north of Wellington for more than two hours was “hanging on for grim death”, a witness says.

The man received minor injuries after attempting to climb a cliff at Rocky Bay near Tītahi Bay on Monday evening. His rescue required the use of specialist Fire and Emergency NZ line rescue personnel.

A local resident said he was walking in the area when he heard sirens and saw a young man high up cliff.

“His head was down, he was hanging on for grim death,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Gas leak closes block in central Wellington

* Three people injured after car crashes into Wellington bay

* Person in stable condition after falling from cliff in Titahi Bay



The resident said the man had been on the cliff for more than two hours and it took another 45 minutes to secure and extract him once rescuers got to his position.

He said Fire and Emergency staff had told him the man was “dehydrated and in a lot of shock”.

Supplied The man where he became stuck in the cliff face. “His head was down, he was hanging on for grim death,” a local resident says.

The resident said there had been many incidents of people getting into trouble on the cliffs in the more than 10 years he had lived in the area.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

“Whenever I hear the fire engines you think, ‘someone’s on the cliff again’,” he said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said they were called to the scene shortly after 7.30pm. It took about 90 minutes to get the climber down, he said.

Two crews from Porirua and a third from Tītahi Bay attended the rescue.

Jo Lucre, of Wellington Free Ambulance, said a patient was transported to hospital with minor injuries shortly after 10.30pm.