Body found in Hutt River in search for missing 5-year-old boy

Leonidas, 5, was reported missing in Upper Hutt on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of a child missing for four hours in a park north of Wellington has been found in the Hutt River.

An extensive search involving multiple agencies was carried out in the area of Ngāti Tama Park, Upper Hutt, after 5-year-old Leonidas was reported missing at 5.40pm.

His body was found by searchers at 9.15pm.

Police appealed for information earlier in the evening to help locate the child, and released a photo. The boy was non-verbal, and police advised searchers he would not respond to people’s voices.

In a statement, police thanked those who assisted in the search, including many members of the community.

“This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the boy’s whānau.”