Body found in Hutt River in search for missing 5-year-old boy

22:06, Jan 18 2022
Leonidas, 5, was reported missing in Upper Hutt on Tuesday afternoon.
Supplied
Leonidas, 5, was reported missing in Upper Hutt on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of a child missing for four hours in a park north of Wellington has been found in the Hutt River.

An extensive search involving multiple agencies was carried out in the area of Ngāti Tama Park, Upper Hutt, after 5-year-old Leonidas was reported missing at 5.40pm.

His body was found by searchers at 9.15pm.

Police appealed for information earlier in the evening to help locate the child, and released a photo. The boy was non-verbal, and police advised searchers he would not respond to people’s voices.

In a statement, police thanked those who assisted in the search, including many members of the community.

“This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the boy’s whānau.”

The Dominion Post