Body found in Hutt River in search for missing 5-year-old boy
The body of a child missing for four hours in a park north of Wellington has been found in the Hutt River.
An extensive search involving multiple agencies was carried out in the area of Ngāti Tama Park, Upper Hutt, after 5-year-old Leonidas was reported missing at 5.40pm.
His body was found by searchers at 9.15pm.
Police appealed for information earlier in the evening to help locate the child, and released a photo. The boy was non-verbal, and police advised searchers he would not respond to people’s voices.
In a statement, police thanked those who assisted in the search, including many members of the community.
“This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the boy’s whānau.”