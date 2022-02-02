'Girls, get out now': Three sisters escape early-morning Wellington house fire

A house in Yule St, Lyall Bay, went up in flames shortly before 8.50am on Wednesday.

Maria Ulberg is still in shock after waking up to find her home filling with smoke.

She and her two sisters got out before the building became fully engulfed, but her family has lost everything.

“All this black smoke came rushing through the whole house and I said, ‘girls, get out now’.

“I feel like I've lost so much.”

Eleven fire trucks battled the large fire in Yule St, in the Wellington suburb of Lyall Bay, shortly before 8.50am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the occupants had been accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The house fire in Yule St was fully involved as fire crews arrived about 8.55am.

Homeowner Joe Ulberg rushed home from work to find his house ablaze, but he was just pleased his three daughters escaped.

“We’ve lost everything, but our daughters, the most important thing to us, are safe,” Ulberg said.

Ulberg said it appeared the fire started when painters were using torches to strip paint from the side of the house.

“It's a 120-year-old home so when you have dust in there, and you have flames ... a fire would get set off easily.”

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Des Irving said initial reports suggested people were trapped inside.

“Our crews concentrated on establishing that all people were safe, and they are. Then we were worried about the houses to the south, we concentrated on saving them and once we did that we worked on the fire itself,” Irving said.

“Sadly this is a tragic day for the family who probably have lost everything.”

Supplied The house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

A nearby resident said she saw a man using what she described as a “flame thrower” to strip paint from the house on Tuesday.

“Literally, I don’t mean a heat gun, he was flame-throwing the house as some way to strip the paint. When I walked past it seemed really off, he wasn’t wearing a mask and it smelt so strong.”

Stuff employee Alan Granville lives nearby and heard the fire engines arriving at the street. He stepped outside to see flames well above the roof level of the house.

“The house was really well ablaze. The whole front was just fire and the roof was on fire as well. I’m not an expert, but it’s not looking good,” he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The fire is on the corner of Yule and Endeavour streets.

The house was being repainted at the time, Granville said.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said 11 trucks were at the blaze with fire crews from Brooklyn, Johnsonville, Wellington City, Thorndon and Karori assisting.

An ambulance was also at the scene and Wellington Electricity had disconnected power to the house.

Beets said the fire initially threatened neighbouring homes, but crews had been “protecting those other properties”.

“A nearby property was scorched by the fire, but crews were able to stop any further damage,” Beets said.

Sophie Cornish/Stuff A large fire has been burning in Lyall Bay, threatening homes.

By 11.15am some fire crews had left the scene, but Beets said five pumping trucks and four support vehicles remained.

“We’re winding it down rather than finishing it up.”

Kelly Toy lives nearby and said she was alerted to the fire by a colleague sending her a picture.

“People think it will never happen to them,” Toy said.