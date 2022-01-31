Driver dies after state highway crash north of Wellington

A queue of traffic along State Highway 59 following a crash this morning at Pukerua Bay.

A man has died after a serious crash near Pukerua Bay.

Police received reports of the crash at 10.38am, involving one vehicle blocking lanes on both sides of the motorway.

“Emergency services responded to the crash shortly before 11am, but sadly the driver died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The highway reopened at 1.40pm.

Waka Kotahi NZTA had previously warned of significant delays and had advised motorists to use Paekākāriki Hill as a detour.

