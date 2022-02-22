Live: 'Absolutely disgraceful' behaviour at protest, says Jacinda Ardern

14:46, Feb 22 2022

Follow Stuff’s coverage of the anti-Covid mandate protests.

This protester wanted to âgive it a positive nudgeâ by brandishing a humorous sign. He came down from Hamilton for the event and said he was pro choice not anti mandate and anti vax.
