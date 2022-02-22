Police appeal for help to find missing 75-year-old man

Police are seeking sightings of 75-year-old Geoffrey Bethell.

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing man in Lower Hutt.

Geoffrey Bethell, 75, was last seen around 4.30pm on Tuesday at a Glen Road, Stokes Valley address.

He is new to the area and there are concerns for his welfare.

He has no access to a vehicle or money.

He was wearing a brown/tan T-shirt and navy pants, is about 170cm tall and wears glasses.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Police on 111 and quote event number P049722842