Police appeal for help to find missing 75-year-old man
Police are appealing for sightings of a missing man in Lower Hutt.
Geoffrey Bethell, 75, was last seen around 4.30pm on Tuesday at a Glen Road, Stokes Valley address.
He is new to the area and there are concerns for his welfare.
He has no access to a vehicle or money.
He was wearing a brown/tan T-shirt and navy pants, is about 170cm tall and wears glasses.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call Police on 111 and quote event number P049722842