SH1 into Wellington reopened at Ngāūranga Gorge

State Highway 1 was closed to southbound traffic between the Johnsonville on-ramp and the Newlands on-ramp.

State Highway 1 has reopened after “unforseen circumstances” forced the road to remain closed after resurfacing work in Ngāūranga Gorge overnight.

Just after 6am on Friday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency were advising drivers to expect delays on State Highway 1 into Wellington.

The southbound lane between the Johnsonville on-ramp and the Newlands on-ramp was closed and, as of 6.55am, southbound traffic was backed up beyond Tawa.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz