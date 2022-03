State Highway 1 is closed to southbound traffic between the Johnsonville on ramp and the Newlands off ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency are advising drivers to expect delays on State Highway 1 just out of Wellington on Friday morning.

The southbound lane between the Johnsonville on ramp and the Newlands on ramp is closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

As of 6.25am southbound traffic was backed up beyond the Johnsonville off ramp.

