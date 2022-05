Fire and Emergency and ambulance services are attending a crash on SH59 near Porirua. (File photo).

A crash has been cleared from the left hand southbound lane of State Highway 59 north of Wellington shortly after 7.30am.

Congestion was easing after the single-vehicle crash which happened south of the Mungavin interchange about 6.35am.

One person received moderate injuries in the incident.

Motorists were asked to continue to drive with care while congestion eased.