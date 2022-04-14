David Jones closure to add to empty spaces on Wellington's 'Golden Mile'

The Australian owner of David Jones store on Lambton Quay announced last year that it will close its doors on June 12. (File photo)

Future plans for the David Jones department store site in central Wellington are unclear, ahead of the business closing its doors for the final time on June 12.

The Australian retail chain announced the impending closure on February 2021. It took over the former Kirkcaldie & Stains building on Lambton Quay – part of the city's struggling Golden Mile.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert said she was unaware of any future development of the site by building owner, property magnate Sir Bob Jones’ RJ Holdings. The company has been approached for comment.

“It’s certainly something we have to make sure is occupied. Our city centre is the engine room of the region, and we are seeing empty shops,” she said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Diane Calvert says: “Our city centre is the engine room of the region, and we are seeing empty shops.” (File photo)

Calvert said the council needed to get behind local businesses at a time when many were struggling in the wake of the pandemic and the 23-day occupation around Parliament.

“There’s a lot of charges being made on businesses with regards to Let’s Get Wellington Moving and the potential rates increases. We’re proposing a major disruption down the Golden Mile and businesses are finding it tough at the moment,” she said.

Retail New Zealand chief executive Greg Harford ​ said the closure would leave a “gaping hole in the heart of Lambton Quay”.

“Without it, it will take away a reason for people to come into the CBD and that is a concern,” he said.

Supplied Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford says the closure of David Jones leaves a “gaping hole in the heart of Lambton Quay”. (File photo)

The most important step the council could take to support businesses in the area was to put a halt to Let’s Get Wellington Moving on the Golden Mile and Thorndon Quay, he said.

“It’s just not viable for retailers given what’s proposed. They’ve taken zero feedback from retailers, and we don’t really see how we can move forward with it.”

The flagship David Jones store, which opened in Lambton Quay in July 2016, was home to some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands, including the likes of Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Prada and Versace.

STUFF A cascade of central Wellington issues has left behind a struggling Golden Mile.

David Jones in Newmarket, Auckland, is staying open.

On the announcement of the closure in 2021, it was understood more than 150 people were employed in the store.

At the time an employee said that staff had been told they could apply for jobs at the Auckland and Australian stores, and that the company would assist them in finding new jobs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Jones opened in the former Kirkcaldie & Stains building in Lambton Quay in 2016. (File photo)

Will Clarke, of David Jones, said in a statement this week the number of employees was now 73, and it was still “early days” in terms of any offers of redeployment opportunities for Wellington staff.

“These will become available in mid-May. That said, we have already seen half a dozen team members taking up opportunities with the company at Newmarket in Auckland and roles in Australia,” he said.

Clarke confirmed the store’s performance had been hit hard by the pandemic.

“With so many government departments and businesses still working from home, CBD patronage has suffered and this has impacted David Jones as it has all retailers in Wellington.”