Wellington councillor Sean Rush apologises for secret anonymous Twitter account

City councillor Sean Rush initially would neither confirm nor deny the account, localbod1, was his. (File photo)

Wellington City councillor Sean Rush has apologised for using an anonymous Twitter account to praise his own decision-making.

The first tweet from the LocalBod1 account claimed former The Spinoff political editor Justin Giovannetti unfairly paraphrased Rush at a council meeting. The account often replied to tweets in support of Rush and with climate change denial views.

The account was deleted after Stuff contacted Rush on March 25 for comment on its ownership.

He would not confirm or deny whether the account was his.

“I’d have to check what it’s tweeted to see whether that’s appropriate,” Rush said at the time.

Stuff A tweet praising Sean Rush has raised eyebrows.

Other tweets from localbod1 include: decelerating for a pedestrian crossing will increase carbon emissions, climate change is “massively overstated”, male politicians are likely to receive more political abuse, and suggesting Māori co-governance is not part of the Treaty of Waitangi.

However, he has now apologised to mayor Andy Foster, fellow councillors and constituents.

“The incident has weighed heavily on my conscience. Accordingly, I wish to advise you I indeed initiated and was the sole manager of the account,” the letter says.

Rush said he initially set it up to monitor tweets with “inaccurate or unbalanced perspectives”, and some that were abusive or threatening.

WCC Wellington City councillor Sean Rush turned his back on a waiata during a council meeting in August.

“Mostly, my tweets were to correct the record from my perspective. But on other occasions, I was drawn into adopting the abrupt style and rhetoric of Twitter which, albeit lacking profanity or malice, the comments fell short of my personal standards," he said.

“It was poor judgment from me to maintain an anonymous account to address inaccuracies about me but I wanted to minimise the risk of personal attacks on me and my family, which as we all know is a prevalent part of politics today, especially on Twitter. I thoroughly regret this whole sorry saga and ask that you put it down to political naivety from which I will learn.”

Foster said he thought it unwise for any elected official to run an anonymous account on any social media platform.

“It’s plain to see that Councillor Rush also came to this conclusion and while his actions left him open to criticism, he also deserves credit for publicly admitting the error of his ways. It is something all elected officials can learn from.”

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimmons said Rush's actions had damaged the trust the public had in elected officials. She was pleased the saga was at an end.

"The apology from Councillor Rush is welcome and appropriate. I hope we can move on from this situation."

Rush referred all questions to Foster's office when contacted by Stuff. Foster and his spokesman refused to comment.