Wellington rally in support of ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan

About 50 members of Wellington's Pakistan community on Monday gathered in Te Ngākau Civic Square in support of Imran Khan, the Pakistani prime minister ousted in a no-confidence vote.

Khan, former cricket great turned conservative Islamist leader, was ousted last weekend and, anticipating the loss, he claimed his opposition colluded with the United States to unseat him, and called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide.

The call saw thousands rally in Pakistan and rallies have been held in various locations around the world, including at London’s Hyde Park and in Paris.

At Wellington’s Civic Square, placards included “Behind you skipper from this corner of the world”, and “When a leader falls for the nation, the nation rises for their leader”.

Pakistan's parliament last Monday elected opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.