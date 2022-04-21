Wellington's Mahanga Bay occupiers say they are in it for the long haul

Te Pou Raukawakawa inside the camp at Mahanga Bay. He says the remaining occupiers are in for the long haul.

The self-described rangatira of an occupation at Wellington's Mahanga Bay says the group supports the actions of council and police in removing a fringe group from the camp, but they plan to remain on the site indefinitely.

“It could be a month. It could be five years,” said the leader of the Mahanga Bay occupation, Te Pou Raukawakawa.

An occupation at Mahanga Bay in Wellington has morphed from being anti-mandates to an unwanted stance on the sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay.

Wellington City Council staff, helped by police, demolished two makeshift structures near the roadside at Mahanga Bay on Tuesday. About a dozen tents, some vehicles and a large kitchen marquee remained within the fenced area.

On Wednesday morning, about a dozen people were clearing away rubbish and having coffee and kai within the camp.

One of them was Laura Cassin who became known after a video circulated of her appearing to be dragged by her hair by police on Parliament grounds during the protest earlier this year.

Te Pou Raukawakawa and Laura Cassin met in Mahanga Bay and solidified their relationship during the protest at Parliament.

She said she and Raukawakawa – legal name Dylan Budd – had been protesting the land sales at Wellington’s Shelly Bay since “day one”.

The two had met when Raukawakawa came down to Mahanga Bay which is further around the coast from the Shelly Bay site on the Miramar peninsula

Cassin said the occupation at Mahanga Bay peaked in the days after the Parliament protest, but the site had been occupied since November 2021. Cassin said the group was extending the principles of Parihaka-tanga towards what she described as “refugees” from the Parliament protest.

A group of occupiers and their camp remain at Mahanga Bay after the Wellington City Council and police removed structures on Massey Road.

“At the time there were a lot of people who were at the protest who only had the clothes on their back. In the spirit of Parihaka we wanted to provide temporary kai and shelter. They’d been traumatised, there were lots of tears” she said.

But representatives of the Mau Whenua movement at the Shelly Bay occupation say those remaining at Mahanga Bay were a part of the 23-day Parliament occupation, and have “attempted to attach themselves” to the Mau Whenua kaupapa.

“Their behaviour has been quite terrible, and they have no claim legal or otherwise on that land,” a spokesperson from Mau Whenua said.

Two of the occupiers at Mahanga Bay – Te Pou Raukawakawa and Laura Cassin – say they have been protesting the land sales at Wellington's Shelly Bay since "day one"

”We have a very clear tikanga and kaupapa,” they said. Raukawakawa and others at Mahanga bay “have very clearly stated that they do not adhere to the kaupapa and tikanga at Shelly Bay”, they said.

Stuff has agreed not to name the spokesperson to avoid putting individuals at risk in the light of alleged threatening behaviour towards Mau Whenua from those occupying the Mahanga Bay area.

The Mau Whenua spokesperson said Raukawakawa only spent two months at Shelly Bay and Raukawakawa confirmed he had recently spent 10 months in jail.

“[Raukawakawa] was one of the thousands that have been through or a part of our occupation in the past months, but he was never a part of any leadership of the kaupapa,” the spokesperson said.

Dan Henry from the environmental group Predator Free Miramar said he was concerned that other campsites could be set up on the coast as well at Mahanga Bay.

”It’s a bit like whac-a-mole. If you don’t act swiftly people become entrenched and it’s harder to move them off,” Henry said.

A group of occupiers and their camp remain at Mahanga Bay after the Wellington City Council and police removed structures on Massey Road.

In a statement on Wednesday a police spokesperson said police continued to monitor the situation at Mahanga Bay.

They were working with Wellington City Council, NIWA and LINZ to reach a peaceful resolution, the spokesperson said.