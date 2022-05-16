Mayor incensed at 'senseless' digger ramraid at petrol station

A thief used a digger to smash their way into a Wainuiomata BP service station on Monday morning.

Hutt City's mayor has called an attempted ramraid in which a stolen digger was used to smash into a BP service station “a shocker” and “bloody disappointing”.

Police were alerted to the incident on Wainuiomata Rd shortly after 2.30am and confirmed later nothing had been taken from the service station, despite significant damage.

Mayor Campbell Barry said he was appalled by the damage and the disruption to the community.

“This thing has no place in our community, or city, or anywhere. Just the damage that’s been done for absolutely nothing, it just doesn’t make sense,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Non-existent train station big selling point for development company's Lower Hutt townhouses

* Police make arrest after threats made at multiple locations

* BP overcharged customers 3 cents a litre due to system error



Inspector Haley Ryan said the raid had targeted the service station’s ATM, but those involved fled before anything could be stolen. Locals were on the scene soon after the digger hit the building.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

“It made a hell of a noise and I think the community woke up pretty quickly,” Ryan said.

Police staff and a dog handler were unable to locate any offenders and Ryan said police would be examining the scene and going door to door in the area to speak with any potential witnesses.

"We are treating this matter seriously and we believe someone in the close-knit Wainuiomata community will know who did this," Ryan said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Co-owner of K & D contracting Ltd, Karl Randall said he believed the person who stole his company’s digger had experience with the machines “someone knew what they were doing,” Randall said.

Ryan said that the police were obtaining security footage from the service station but were keen to hear from anyone who had personal security footage of nearby streets at the time of the incident.

Extra patrols had been assigned to the area “to give the public some reassurance,” Ryan said.

A BP spokesperson said nothing was successfully taken in the raid and no staff member was on site at the time.

The spokesperson said CCTV cameras operated in all BP connect sites and they were working closely with police to assist them in their investigation.

“We are appreciative of the community support our BP team have received from our customers following this incident and we expect the site to reopen later this week,” the spokesperson said.

Karl Randall, of K & D contracting Ltd, said whoever stole his company’s digger from a construction site in nearby Queen St “knew what they were doing”.

“They would have had a key and they removed the bucket using the hydraulic hitch. It’s someone that works in the industry,” Randall said.

Jericho Rock-Archer Damage to the Wainuiomata Rd BP service station. A scene guard was placed at the building overnight as the building was believed to be unstable.

The thief had selected one of three diggers being stored on the Queen St site before driving it almost 100 metres, crossing Wainuiomata Rd, to get to the service station.

“They targeted the 7-tonne machine because it’s got the weight, the reach and the power,” Randall said.

He felt for the community and hoped police caught those responsible for carrying out the raid.

“We didn't want this to happen in Wainuiomata. It’s sad to see. I don’t think these persons understand the damage they’ve done to the community,” Randall said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 105 and quote file number 220516/5953.