Thieves use digger to smash into Lower Hutt service station

Thieves used a digger to smash their way into a Wainuiomata BP service station on Monday morning.

It was a ramraid with a difference when thieves used a stolen digger to smash their way into a BP service station in the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata on Monday morning.

Inspector Haley Ryan said police were alerted to the burglary on Wainuiomata Rd just after 2.30am.

The digger had been taken from a nearby construction site before causing significant damage to the building.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff A guard was placed at the scene overnight as the building was believed to be unstable as a result of the damage.

Police staff and a dog handler were unable to locate any offenders and Ryan said police would be examining the scene and going door to door in the area to speak with any potential witnesses.

"We are treating this matter seriously and we believe someone in the close-knit Wainuiomata community will know who did this," Ryan said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 105 and quote file number 220516/5953.