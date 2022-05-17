Three-car crash backs up SH2 Lower Hutt

Police were called to three car crash on SH2 north of Wellington on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Police have attended a three-car crash on State Highway 2 in Lower Hutt this morning.

There were no reports of injuries in the collision which happened on the southbound lane near Melling just before 6.50am.

The crash obstructed a lane for a short period of time but had been cleared by about 7.10am.

Waka Kotahi Land Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays and said queues were past the Kennedy Good Bridge.

