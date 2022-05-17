Graduates take to Wellington streets for overdue celebration

The streets of central Wellington were taken over by a different kind of march on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of graduates paraded from the Law School Buildings on Lambton Quay to a graduation celebration event held outdoors in Te Ngākau Civic Square.

Last year, Covid-19 forced the cancellation of Victoria University’s November and December graduation celebrations. Graduates who were not able to attend those ceremonies also took part in today’s parade and ceremonies.

Beth Burton was celebrating graduating her Bachelor of Commerce degree. Burton said she was glad the rain had stopped for the celebration.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Beth Burton was glad the rain had let up for the outdoor graduation celebration.

Burton said the disruption of Covid lockdowns and the traffic light protection settings on her study was “sucky” but things improved a lot when the country came out of red.

“It feels really good to have my family here to celebrate with,” Burton said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Victoria University graduates parade from the Law ​​​​School down Lambton Quay to Te Ngākau Civic Square.

Ben Pretty, 25 had just completed his Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws degrees.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to walk the streets of Wellington celebrating the last 5½ years of study,” Pretty said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Ben Pretty, 25, was walking the parade with classmate George Sussock, 24.

Klara Milburn was amongst the crowd on Mercer St after completing her degree in English Literature.

Milburn was at a loss to describe the experience of taking to the streets in honour of years of hard work.

“I’m completely overwhelmed even being here,” Milburn said.

More than 2000 students graduated on Tuesday, according to the university.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Klara Milburn felt ‘’overwhelmed’’ to be amongst the crowd of graduates celebrating their degrees at Te Ngākau Civic Square.

The last time Victoria University held in-person graduations was May 2021, but the omicron outbreak forced them cancel at the end of the year.

Te Herenga-Waka Victoria University of Wellington Chancellor John Allen​ said in a statement the university was “delighted” to mark the significant milestone.

“A degree from Te Herenga Waka is the culmination of many years and many thousands of hours of work from our students, and from their communities, their friends and whānau, and their lecturers and the University staff who support each student on their journey.”