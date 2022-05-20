Fatal crash and three-car collision on State Highway 2 north of Wellington

State Highway 2 has reopened after a fatal crash near the Ngauranga interchange on Friday morning. (File photo).

State Highway 2 has reopened after a fatal crash north of Wellington and a three car crash near Silverstream, Upper Hutt in the early hours of Friday morning.

A person died in a single-vehicle crash on the southbound lane of State Highway 2 north of Wellington.

Police were called to the Hutt off-ramp beneath the Ngauranga interchange about 4.20am on Friday morning.

A second crash blocked a northbound lane on SH2 just north of the Haywards Hill off-ramp near Silverstream, Upper Hutt.

Police were called to the three-vehicle collision, which happened between the Haywards Hill off-ramp and River Rd shortly before 7am.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident.