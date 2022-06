Police are responding to an unexplained death on Webb St, Wellington.

A person’s death in central Wellington is being treated as unexplained.

Police were called to a property in Webb St in Te Aro about 2.40am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said a scene examination was being carried out and enquiries into the death were ongoing.

It is understood the death occurred at the Harbour City Motor Inn. No-one answered calls there on Tuesday morning and the doors were locked.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff A scene examination is ongoing.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz