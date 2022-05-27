Hutt City councillor Shazly Rasheed quits immediately, citing 'unhealthy environment'

Hutt City councillor Shazly Rasheed stepped down from her elected position on Friday.

Shazly Rasheed has become the second councillor to quit in a term, citing a lack of faith in the Hutt City Council’s leadership.

Rasheed handed in her resignation to council chief executive Jo Miller on Friday morning, severing herself from the role effective immediately. Her letter to the council boss raised concerns that councillors were not free to express their views without fear of punishment.

“I have never worked in such an unhealthy environment. What I have seen is undemocratic and bullying.”

In June last year, councillor and former deputy mayor David Bassett resigned because he felt the council’s leadership was stifling his ability to carry out his duties.

Rasheed said elected officials were divided into two groups, “people who ask questions and people who say ‘yes’ to everything”.

The split had created a toxic environment among councillors, with little to no communication between the two camps.

Councillors who raised concerns about proposed policies and governance issues were liable to find themselves being punished, or ignored when requesting information, she said.

“It’s been almost impossible to perform my governance duties. I’m not going to be bullied and treated like a second-class councillor any more.

“We need to be able to answer questions from the public and to inform our own decisions.”

The tone set by Miller and mayor Campbell Barry was bad for democracy, she said.

Miller declined an interview, and in a statement said the council would decide whether to fill the vacancy or wait until local elections on October 8.

More information would be provided on this process following the council’s meeting on June, 7.

In a letter acknowledging receipt of the resignation, Miller wished Rasheed well, but said she did not recognise the circumstances outlined.

“I have been committed to leading an organisation that supports governance without fear or favour. I have also been clear about setting high standards and make no apology for that.”

A spokesperson for the mayor said he was unavailable for an interview. In a statement, Barry thanked Rasheed for her work and also wished her well for the future.

“Her work on projects like the Wainuiomata Streetscape project and as deputy chair of our Climate and Sustainability Committee has made a positive contribution around the council table.”

Rasheed was in her first term as a councillor. It is understood she was not intending on standing for re-election following her family's decision to relocate to Australia later this year.