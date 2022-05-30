Fire at commercial building in northern Wellington suburb starts in ducting

All persons have been evacuated from the fire at a commercial building on Dragon St in Grenada North. (File photo)

A building in Grenada North had to be evacuated on Monday morning after a fire started in the ducting.

Fire and Emergency NZ Central shift manager Jill Webley​ said crews were called to the fire on Dragon St, Wellington shortly after 7am and fire was out by 8am.

Three crews and one helicopter were working to extinguish the fire, and everyone had to be evacuated from the building, Webley said.

Investigators were on the scene on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.