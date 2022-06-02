Heavy rain passes after thunder and lightning light up Wellington overnight

Commuters making their way into Wellington in heavy rain on Thursday morning.

It’s been a wet start and end to the day for Wellingtonians, who headed to work with the sound of thunder on Thursday as more heavy rain and wind hit the region.

Met Service meteorologist Angus Hines said a band of rain crossing over the region about 5pm would likely be the last of the heavy rainfall for the day.

“After that band pushes through it looks like things are clearing up though I wouldn’t rule out another shower. Anything else that comes in after this current band is likely lighter and briefer as well.”

While it was still possible there could be more thunderstorms, the chance got “lower and lower” as Thursday came to an end.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Roger and Mavis Smith talk about the tornado that hit their home in Waikanae, on the Kāpiti Coast, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Hines said it would be a “cooler, quite breezy” day for much of the capital on Friday with the unsettled weather continuing and wind turning southerly early in the morning. Things would fine up for Saturday though, he said.

Overnight in the Wellington region, Wind gusts were recorded between 90-100kph, accompanied by strong showers. The strongest gusts were observed at Mt Kaukau in northern Wellington around 7am on Thursday clocking at 115kph.

The highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded near Kaitoke which had 43.9mm of rain fall overnight.

Across the Wellington region, there had been 204 lightning strikes overnight, with a further 45 in Kāpiti Coast. That was out of 15,000 lightning strikes nationwide in the past 24 hours, most of which occurred over the sea though.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wellingtonians braving the weather in the capital this week.

A small tornado went through the coastal community of Waikanae Beach on the Kāpiti Coast on Wednesday morning, lifting roofs, flattening sheds and scattering debris.