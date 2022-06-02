Watch: Thunder lights up Wellington overnight as more heavy rain and wind on way

Commuters making their way into Wellington in heavy rain on Thursday morning.

Commuters in Wellington are heading to work to the sound of thunder on Thursday as more heavy rain and wind are expected for the region, with the Met Service warning of more thunderstorms and possibly a a small tornado.

A severe weather watch was issued from Kāpiti/Horowhenua to Wellington from Thursday morning until 2pm.

“An active front is expected to move across the west and north of the North Island today, bringing squally thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail, and a chance of a small tornado,” it said.

“There is a moderate risk of these thunderstorms becoming severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 35mm an hour, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 110kph.”

This comes after a small tornado went through the coastal community of Waikanae Beach on the Kāpiti Coast on Wednesday morning, lifting roofs, flattening sheds and scattering debris.

Wind gusts were recorded between 90-100kph overnight in the Wellington region, said Met Service meteorologist Tui McInnes, accompanied by strong showers. The strongest gusts were observed at Mt Kaukau in northern Wellington around 7am on Thursday clocking at 115kph.

McInnes also said rainfall was recorded 15-30 mm overnight over the region, but some areas like Wainuiomata saw up to 50mm of rain.