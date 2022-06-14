Sudden road closure that cut off small Kāpiti community 'split families'

Julia Palmer, who lives off Akatarawa Rd near Waikanae, talks of the concerns for residents behind the cordon and frustration with her local council.

Residents of a small Kāpiti Coast community are angry a call was made to close their only access road, leaving an 80-year-old and teenager stranded with no power, no form of communication, and no way of knowing what had gone wrong.

Kāpiti Coast District Council cut off access to Reikorangi near Waikanae, where about 400 people live, about 6pm after a storm left large trees at risk of falling. The council said in a statement at the time the decision was not taken lightly.

On Tuesday evening, the council said one lane of the road had reopened for residents and emergency service vehicles. The majority of the 15m high trees that had been dangerously damaged had been felled.

”Arborists will check the site regularly overnight and if conditions change and the area becomes unsafe, the road might need to be closed again. If there is no need to travel, residents are advised to stay at home as things can change quickly and it’s still an uncertain situation,” the council said in a statement.

Julia Palmer, who lives off Akatarawa Rd, said on Tuesday morning those inside the cordon had no power, no phone lines and no internet. People whose families had gone out for the school pickup on Monday had no idea why they never returned, she said.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think the council has taken the health and safety of these people into account when they closed the road, which, by the way, is clear and able to be navigated,” Palmer said.

A 14-year-old was stuck at home alone with no power and no idea where his family was, she said. Locals managed to collect him late on Monday night. There was also an 80-year-old man who lost all forms of communication and power.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Fallen trees beyond the cordon on Reikorangi Rd, Waikanae.

“They have no way of communicating because everything is down.”

The weather comes after a notably rough start to winter with three small tornadoes around Waikanae and Paraparaumu in recent weeks, as well as torrential rain, powerful winds, and heavy rains around the Wellington Region. Metservice is forecasting notably better weather in the coming few days in Wellington and Kāpiti, albeit with some showers on Thursday and Friday.

Waikanae Primary School principal Michelle Fearon said five children, aged between 8 and 10, could not get home because of the road closure inland from her on Monday. Each child had an adult with them, she said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Resident Julia Palmer is extremely frustrated by the closing of Reikorangi Rd, Waikanae, on Monday night.

“They were all planning to camp at school, takeaways, movies in the staff room.”

About 6.30pm on Monday they found relatives they could stay with, she said.

On Monday evening, Paul Busing, local controller for the Kāpiti Emergency Operation Centre, said a number of 15-metre trees “in various states” had to be cleared before power company Electra could send crews in to address the outage.

A response team established a route to the community on foot and was able to walk a small handful of residents with “either family or exceptional needs” to the valley about midnight on Monday.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Residents of Reikorangi Rd queue to be escorted to their homes before the road is closed again at 9.30am.

Busing said emergency accommodation was made available on both sides of the cordon, but most people had been able to stay with family or friends.

The council said a generator was connected to the local network shortly before 12.20pm on Tuesday to supply power to the area until regular supply could be restored after a power outage.

Arborists expect they will finish the felling work on Wednesday morning.

Nienke Itjeshorst, incident controller, said arborists and contractors were reconvening on site at first light to assess the situation and any developments overnight before work starts.

“We know that residents may need to travel in the morning and we will be updating the community as soon as we have confirmation of the road status tomorrow morning,” Itjeshorst said.

Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan understood locals' distress and frustration at being unable to reach their families in an emergency, but closing the road was necessary to restore the power.

Ross Giblin Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan says he understands locals’ frustration at being cut off from their families during an emergency. “Everyone is trying their best." (File photo)

"The council is responsible for the health and safety of the community. Everyone is trying their best," he said.

Arborists had stabilised trees to allow the road to open until 9.30am on Tuesday morning, Gurunathan said. The road was then closed to allow trees to be felled and removed.