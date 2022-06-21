Wellington train commuters face another morning of disruption from signal outage

Wellington commuters are facing a second day of train disruptions caused by a software problem in the signalling system.

Wellington commuters are facing another day of train disruptions as rail experts try to fix a software problem that caused chaos on the capital’s rail network on Monday.

KiwiRail’s Executive General Manager Operations Paul Ashton said the fault was affecting passenger and freight rail in the so-called Wellington Junction area, where eight railway tracks merge into two as they approach the platforms at Wellington Railway Station.

Engineering staff, including external specialists from Auckland who were flown in on Monday afternoon, were working overnight on fixing the fault, he said.

“The fault affects track points between Wellington Railway Station and Ngāūranga, reducing the frequency with which services can run in the Wellington suburban area. The inconvenience to Wellington commuters is regretted.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Metlink is running a Saturday timetable for its rail services until Tuesday afternoon.

Metlink plans to run a Saturday timetable until Tuesday afternoon. That means all services from Waikanae and Upper Hutt will run every half hour, and all express trains from Taita, Porirua and Plimmerton are cancelled. Trains to Melling will be replaced by a shuttle bus departing from Petone but it will not stop at Western Hutt station.

Only the Johnsonville and Wairarapa lines will be running normally.

Train operator Transdev will be organising buses to depart at key stations across the network.

The signal failure happened early on Monday morning.

Metlink staff weren’t able to punch tickets with so many commuters squeezing onto one of the few services operating.

It was standing room only on the Hutt line as commuters crammed onto a half-hourly service. Passengers at Tawa gave up and walked away from the station, after the train showed up jam-packed and with only two carriages.

Justin Wong/Stuff Commuters rushing to board their Hutt Valley Line train on Monday evening before it departs.

On Monday evening, one commuter, who only gave his first name, Sam, missed his evening Kapiti Line train by seconds and had to wait for an extra half hour in the cold for the next one. The delays were a bit of a pain but “it is what it is”, he said. He planed to work from home on Tuesday .

Metlink has urged commuters public to make alternative travel arrangements where possible to avoid lengthy delays on Tuesday morning.

The Wellington Junction is the home to the last remaining manual signalling system in New Zealand, which has had few changes since it was installed in the 1930s.

Daran Ponter, who chairs Greater Wellington Regional Council which runs Metlink, said the regional council fully supports replacing the existing signalling system, but the Government must decide whether to approve such an investment.