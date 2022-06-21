Wellington trains back to normal after signal fault fixed

Wellington commuters were affected by train disruptions caused by a software problem in the signalling system.

Wellington’s trains are back to their normal schedules after ongoing disruptions because of a problem with the signals.

“Metlink would like to thank passengers for their patience during the recent period of disruption,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

KiwiRail executive general manager operations Paul Ashton said the fault was fixed on Tuesday morning, but the scheduling of trains was down to Metlink. “It is now operating normally,” he said.

Engineering staff, including specialists from Auckland who were flown in on Monday afternoon, had worked overnight on fixing the fault. According to passengers, the signal issue meant that rail workers had to physically switch the tracks over at the junction.

READ MORE:

* Wellington train services off-line for a second day following signal failure

* Train disruptions to continue as carriages rearranged and speed restricted

* Auckland train chaos: KiwiRail blames external contractor for network fault



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Metlink was running a Saturday timetable until the fault was fixed.

The signal failure happened early on Monday morning.

Metlink staff weren’t able to punch tickets with so many commuters squeezing on to one of the few services operating.

It was standing room only on the Hutt line as commuters crammed onto a half-hourly service. Passengers at Tawa gave up and walked away from the station, after the train showed up jam-packed and with only two carriages.

Justin Wong/Stuff Commuters rushing to board their Hutt Valley Line train on Monday evening.

On Monday evening one commuter, who only gave his first name, Sam, missed his evening Kāpiti Line train by seconds and had to wait for an extra half hour in the cold for the next one. The delays were a bit of a pain but “it is what it is”, he said. He planed to work from home on Tuesday.

Metlink had urged commuters to make alternative travel arrangements where possible to avoid lengthy delays on Tuesday morning.

The Wellington Junction is the home to the last remaining manual signalling system in New Zealand, which has had few changes since it was installed in the 1930s.

Daran Ponter, who chairs Greater Wellington Regional Council which runs Metlink, said the regional council fully supports replacing the existing signalling system, but the Government must decide whether to approve such an investment.