Fire guts house in large blaze that 'developed quickly' in Mana

A house fire on State Highway 59 in Mana has blocked a southbound lane near the intersection of Pascoe Ave.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze which gutted a 20m x 15m single story flat near Mana Esplanade.

Plimmerton fire chief Carl Mills said Fire and Emergency responded to multiple 111 calls shortly after 4.30am.

By the time crews arrived at the scene the house was well alight, but all occupants had got out of the building safely.

Mills said 25 firefighters fought the blaze and were able to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring houses.

The fire was brought under control about 40 minutes after crews arrived on the scene, Mills said.

“It was quite a large fire that developed pretty quickly,” Mills said.

Fire crews would remain at the scene dampening down hotspots but were currently unable to enter the site due to “structural issues”.

Fire investigators would examine the site to determine the cause of the fire, Mills said.

Police were helping the occupants of the building.

Mills said one lane of Mana Esplanade was blocked, but as of 6.45am, traffic was flowing freely through the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays.

