Animal-laden stock trailer overturns near Carterton

Police are attending a crash near Carterton where a trailer carrying stock has overturned. (File photo).

A trailer carrying livestock has overturned near Carterton on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the incident on Kokotau Rd shortly before 1pm.

A police spokesperson said the driver was uninjured, but the road was blocked in both directions.

It is unclear at this stage what type of livestock was being transported by the truck and the condition of the animals as a result of the crash.

Police were at the scene to manage traffic in the area.