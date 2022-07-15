Police step up hunt for Wellington bottle store ramraiders

Police released CCTV images of the thieves who ram raided a bottle store in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Police have released images of the thieves behind a ramraid in suburban Wellington and the car they used.

The Cellar Room bottle store in Cleveland St, Brooklyn was hit about 3.25am on Wednesday.

A red Mazda Demio car was stolen from Derwent St in Island Bay and used in the burglary, which caused extensive damage to the store.

Police said two offenders entered the store and took “a large quantity of alcohol”.

The car was later found in Westland Rd, Mount Cook.

supplied A red Mazda Demio car was stolen from Derwent St, Island Bay.

In a statement, police said they wanted to hear from anyone who had seen or heard anything around the Derwent St or Westland Rd areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning, or anyone who may have been offered alcohol from the burglary.

The Cellar Room owner Derek Bealing said his CCTV footage showed “two characters, hooded, masked and wearing gloves” sweeping bottles from shelves into a sack.

“The whole thing happened in less than a minute,” Bealing said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Cellar Room owner Derek Bealing was shocked at the damage inflicted on his business “for so little gain”. (File photo).

Bealing said he was shocked at the degree of devastation inflicted on his business compared to the amount of stock the thieves escaped with.

“To see people prepared to cause so much damage for so little gain. It’s total frustration,” he said.

Bealing’s store was ramraided almost 10 years ago and the neighbouring chemist had also been hit in the past.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Multiple ram raids and burglaries at Auckland’s Sandringham Liquor Store has prompted shop owner Andy Lin to sleep in the store to prevent the ram raiders from striking again.

On Wednesday morning community members stopped by to offer hugs and support as Bealing picked through the smashed frontage to his small bottle store.

Within minutes of the news breaking on social media Brooklyn community pages were flooded with posts of shock, sadness and offers of support for the small local business.

“There’s been a fantastic response and support from everyone,” Bealing said.

People with information can call police on 105, or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.