A 'big bang and a flash' as rubbish truck crash cuts power to Wellington homes

A waste management truck hit a power pole in Sunshine Bay near Eastbourne cutting power to over a thousand homes on Monday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the incident on Marine Drive in Sunshine Bay about 8.10am on Monday.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Wellington Electricity’s website showed 1049 addresses were initially affected by the outage in the Eastbourne bays on the eastern edge of Wellington Harbour.

Houses in Lowry Bay, Days Bay, Gracefield, Eastbourne, Point Howard, York Bay, Māhina Bay, Sorrento Bay, Sunshine Bay and Seaview lost power.

Gordon Husmann, owner of the service station at Sunshine Bay, heard a “big bang” then “a flash and the power went out’’ about 8am.

“I went out and saw a guy in a Waste Management truck had backed into a transformer post, a concrete one. He looks like he’s okay. A bit shocked. He stayed in the truck which is the safe thing to do if you have power lines over your vehicle,” Husmann said.

Emergency services arrived five minutes later.

“There was another Waste Management truck just behind it and the crew on that managed the traffic until emergency services turned up,” Husmann said.

Bess Manson/Stuff The truck backed into a power pole near the Challenge service station at Sunshine Bay.

Traffic had been built up for at least an hour and started flowing again shortly after 9.10am.

“It was just chaos,” Husmann said.

Eastbourne resident and Stuff journalist Bess Manson said she had just seen her child off to school when the power went out.

“Just after eight the lights flickered and the power went out. The sirens went about five minutes later,” she said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Traffic began to clear by 9.10am after the crash caused traffic in both directions to back up from Māhina Bay to Days Bay.

Manson said traffic was backed up in both directions from “at least Māhina Bay” to Days Bay and included school buses.

Shortly after 8.40am power was restored to nearly 500 homes and by 9.09am only 15 addresses remained affected by the outage. Wellington Electricity estimated the remaining homes would have power back on about 11.15am.

Police confirmed there were no injuries in the incident which caused the power lines to hang low over the road.

One lane of Marine Drive is blocked and police were directing traffic at the scene. Motorists were advised to exercise caution and expect delays in the area.